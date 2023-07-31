Security guard arrested over shooting lady at Bugolobi market

Police in Kampala are currently investigating a tragic shooting incident that resulted in the loss of a life on Saturday evening.

On the fateful day (at around 9pm), a distressing altercation occurred between a security guard, a one Aijuka Arode, who is employed by Security Plus Ltd, and a 48-year-old businesswoman, Mutesi Zainabu, who has a drinks and merchandise store within Bugolobi Market building.

According to Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, the security guard allegedly moved a distance of about three meters and fired a single shot at the store where the victim was situated during the confrontation.

Zainabu was critically injured and promptly rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Despite all efforts, she, unfortunately, succumbed to the gunshot injuries. Her body was taken to the City Mortuary, Mulago for postmortem.

“Our dedicated team is committed to pursuing this case diligently, and we assure the public that every effort is being made to uncover the truth behind this regrettable incident,” he said.

The suspect, however, fled with his rifle after the deed before the police arrived at the scene. Through diligent efforts, Owoyesigyire said they were able to apprehend the suspect later in the night of that same day and he is currently detained at Jinja Road Police.