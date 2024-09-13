Security guard arrested over theft of company gun in Budaka

Police in Budaka District have arrested a guard attached to Kanoni Security Services Limited over alleged theft of a company gun.

It’s alleged that 28-year-old Musa Mudya reportedly disappeared with a company gun from his duty post.

North Bukedi Regional Police spokesperson Samuel Semewo said the Kanono Security Services Ltd employee had absconded with a 12 GA machine gun, along with four rounds of live ammunition.

The suspect was deployed to guard at Prize Petrol Station on the Mbale-Tirinyi Highway in Budaka Town Council, Budaka district.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Mudya had been demanding for his August 2024 salary and had complaints about poor living conditions.

“The suspect alleged that he had expressed his dissatisfaction with his employers. This could have annoyed him so much to the extent of running away with the company gun,” police explained.

Company supervisor Williams Aisa reported to police after he noticed the missing firearm.

Upon getting the report, police detectives responded by huntingth suspect who was apprehended at Kamonkoli Town Council while attempting to flee towards Mbale City, authorities said.

“Police successfully recovered the stolen gun along with the ammunition during the arrest. The suspect was then brought back to Budaka as investigations go on,” Semewo explained.

“We are committed to ensuring that such incidents do not occur. We will thoroughly investigate the matter to understand how a security guard attempted to steal a gun,” he added.

The suspect is currently detained at Budaka Central Police station, where investigations have commenced.