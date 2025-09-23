Security guard comitted to court over raping teen after luring her with jackfruit 

The High Court in Kampala is set to hear a rape case involving 22-year-old private security guard Moses Ssekibogo, who is accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old casual worker after luring her to his home with the promise of jackfruit.

According to an indictment filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the incident occurred on February 1, 2023, in Kyanja Walufumbe Zone, Nakawa Division, Kampala District.

Court documents allege that the victim encountered Ssekibogo eating a jackfruit and asked him to share.

"The accused informed the victim that he had many jackfruits at his house," the DPP states in the summary of the case.

Believing him, the victim reportedly followed Ssekibogo to his residence. Once inside, the DPP states that the situation turned violent.

"When the two entered the house, the accused closed the door, grabbed the victim, put her down, undressed her and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her," the indictment reads in part.

After the alleged assault, Ssekibogo is said to have forced the teenager out of his home. The victim returned to the house where she lived with a woman identified as Rose Akurat but did not immediately report the matter.

The DPP further states that the following day, while at work with Akurat, the victim disclosed what had happened to her employer. Shocked by the revelation, her boss advised that the matter be reported. On February 2, 2023, the case was taken to Kesington Police Post in Kampala.

Investigators immediately referred the victim for a medical examination. A Police Form 3A (PF3A) was filled, revealing injuries consistent with her account.

"The examination revealed injuries on the victim’s buttocks and anus," the DPP noted, adding that the medical findings will be relied upon during the trial.

Ssekibogo was later arrested and subjected to his own medical examination on Police Form 24 (PF24), which confirmed he was an adult of sound mind. He was arraigned at Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court, presided over by Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi, and charged with rape contrary to sections 123 and 124 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 120.

The prosecution indicated that it will also present photographs, a sketch map of the alleged crime scene, and witness testimonies to support the case. Senior State Attorney Allan Mucunguzi, representing the DPP, signed off on the indictment.

"The Director of Public Prosecutions contends that the accused has no valid defence for his actions and should be convicted as charged," reads in part the indictment.

If convicted, Ssekibogo faces a maximum sentence of death or life imprisonment. The case has since been committed to the High Court for trial, with hearing dates expected to be fixed in the coming criminal session.

"You are hereby committed to the High Court for trial at the next convenient court session," Mr Kayizzi held.



