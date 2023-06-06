Security guard detained over shooting man in Kampala

Police in Kampala have arrested a 29-year-old private security guard deployed at a City Oil fuel station- after he allegedly shot and injured a civilian along Martin Road on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the shooting followed a disagreement between a commuter taxi driver and Mukulu.

“It is alleged that Ronald Kyasesa opened fire at Ronald Mukulu who was doing his own things. Kyasesa attempted to have Mukulu and another taxi driver separated,” police said in the aftermath of the morning incident in Uganda's capital.

According to police, the victim was shot on the upper right arm and rushed to hospital for treatment.

“Meantime, the suspect who is a resident of Kagugube Zone [village] in Kampala is detained. Efforts are underway to have the suspect prosecuted after our investigations,” Owoyesigyire said.

Further, Owoyesigyire decried the increasing cases of gun violence orchestrated by security guards.

“The judgement of some of the security guards is still wanting,” he observed.