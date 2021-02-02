Security guard dies at his duty station  

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

MBALE- A body of a security guard who was deployed at Mt Elgon Millers Limited has been found inside the factory.

Elgon Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, said they received information about the death on Tuesday.

He said the body was found inside the factory in Doko Cell, Namatala Ward, Industrial City Division, where he was deployed.

Police identified the deceased as Issa Nambuyira, a 72-year-old resident of Bumboi Sub-County in Mbale District.

“We have recorded statements from workers and management in the factory to help us with investigations,” Mr Taitika said.

Mt Elgon Millers Limited is owned by Mr Steven Wekomba, a businessman in Mbale town.

Police took the body to Mbale City Mortuary for a post-mortem.

One of the factory workers told detectives that they have several security guards who were reportedly not on duty on the fateful day.

