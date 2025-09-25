Security guard on the run after stabbing colleague in Kalungu

Police in Kalungu District are investigating the circumstances surrounding a violent incident in which a private security guard allegedly stabbed his colleague before fleeing the scene.

Mr John Okwir, a guard at SGA Security Group, is accused of stabbing his colleague, Daniel Okwit, with a sharp metal object, leaving him in critical condition.

According to preliminary investigations, the altercation occurred on Tuesday night at Master Cell in Lukaya Town Council after the duo had been drinking at a local bar. At the time, they were providing security services at the premises of CBS Fans Club Lukaya SACCO Ltd.

Southern Regional Police spokesperson Twaha Kasirye said, "Okwir grabbed a sharp metal object and used it to stab his friend on the head. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after losing a significant amount of blood."

Kasirye added that Okwir fled the scene, abandoning his gun, which police have since recovered along with four rounds of ammunition.

"We are likely to charge Okwir with attempted murder once our investigations are complete," Kasirye said.

"It's unfortunate that a security guard, expected to uphold peace and law, would take the law into his own hands and commit such an act against his colleague," Kasirye lamented.



