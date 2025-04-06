Security guard shoots herdsman dead in Rukiga

Police in Rukiga District are holding a private security guard for shooting a herdsman dead.

The guard identified as Silas Musinguzi, 21, is attached to Safe Tech Cecurity Company. The police spokesman for Kigezi region, Mr Elly Maate, identified the deceased as Kendrick Nabimanya, 22, a resident of Kigara B cell, Kamwezi sub-county in Rukiga District.

The incident occurred on April 05, 2025, at 9:30pm, at Kigara B Cell, Kigara Parish, Kamwezi sub-county. It's alleged that Nabimanya and his fellow herdsman, one Alias Owamahoro, were looking after cows at a farm along Muhanga Kamwezi road.

Musinguzi appeared with a woman, armed with a gun, and bypassed them. Nabimanya followed them, attempting to identify the woman, which allegedly provoked Musinguzi into shooting him instantly.

"The scene was visited by a team of Police Officers commanded by OC CID Rukiga, statements were recorded from witnesses and the body was taken to Kamwezi Health Centre IV for postmortem," Mr Maate said.

A murder case file was opened against Musinguzi, and the killer weapon has been recovered, as invesgations continue.

"It's too bad, and the security personnel shouldn't be trigger-happy whenever they have issues, thinking to solve them with a gun. Inquiries are ongoing, and upon completion, the accused person will be aligned before courts of law to answer charges accordingly," Mr Maate said.

The Rukiga District Chairman, Mr Mbabazi Kakwerere, called for a speedy but thorough investigation.

"The beauty in this matter is that the accused security guard admitted committing the offence, and it's up to the investigators and the prosecution to do the needful."

Five die in one week

Meanwhile, police in the Kigezi sub-region say they have registered five deaths under different circumstances in different districts within one week.

According to the police spokesman for Kigezi region, Mr Elly Maate, one person was murdered in Kanungu District by suspected poisoning, two people were murdered in Kisoro under different circumstances, one person died in a fatal accident in Rukungiri District, while another one was shot dead in Rukiga District.

Mr Maate emphasizes the importance of peaceful coexistence, urging individuals to resolve grievances through local leaders and relevant authorities rather than resorting to violence.

He assures that suspects in murder cases will face justice upon completion of investigations.