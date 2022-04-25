Security guard vanishes with cash after killing pump attendant in Masaka

Police in Masaka City are searching for a private security guard who shot a fuel pump attendant dead at Bam filling station and made off with an unspecified amount of money.

The incident occurred at 4am at Nakayiba on the outskirts of Masaka City.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspect attached to Tiger Security Company identified as Ambrose Tumusiime allegedly shot Erias Kakooza, 20, in the throat.

Gerald Ssemaganda, a close friend to the deceased said: “It is not yet clear what prompted the guard to kill Kakooza. I was with him at around 10pm last night and later left him at the pump.”

After the shooting, Ssemaganda said, Tumusiime made away with an unspecified amount of money which the victim had.

“I have always been coming to check on Kakooza but the way that security guard has been behaving is inhuman. He always pressurizes people to give him money when he has done anything,” he observed.

Mr Julius Ssemanda told this publication that his brother Kakooza was still pursuing a bachelor’s degree in education at Muteesa 1 Royal University main campus in Masaka.

“After realizing that our father had no money to support his education, he decided to come to Masaka and look for a job,” Mr Ssemanda added.

“My son has been the bread winner of my family. His sudden demise is indeed a big blow to the family,” said Mr George Kakulu who was the father to the deceased.

Southern Police spokesperson Muhammad Nsubuga confirmed the incident saying investigations into the matter have started.