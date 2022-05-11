Security guards put head teacher at gunpoint, rob over Shs20m

Police in Kyotera District are hunting for three private security guards who have been working at St. Sebastian Bethlehem Secondary School in Nabigasa Sub County for allegedly robbing over Shs20m from the school head teacher.

According to the victim, Mr Dennis Nkalubo, after realising that some students had paid school fees on Sunday when they reported, the guards surrounded his car and asked him to surrender all the money.

“We don’t need anything else apart from money. Just give us the money you have collected from the students and we shall set you free,” Mr Nkalubo quoted the guards as saying while having him at gunpoint.

The incident occurred on Sunday at around 7:30pm.

“I told the guards that the money was with the Director of Studies, Ms Juliet Nalukeera,” he added.

The guards quickly walked to Ms Nalukeera’s office and ordered her to give them the money.

“After accessing the money in the bag, they put both of us in my car and drove us to a distance of over two kilometers before stabbing Ms Nalukeera and later ran away with over Shs20m,” he said.

Mr Nkalubo said he later made telephone calls to Police and friends who rushed them to a nearby clinic to get first aid.

Mr Hassan Hiwumbire, the Kyotera District Police Commander told Daily Monitor on Tuesday that detectives have started the hunt for the suspects.

“The school authorities gave us the particulars of the guards and we are already looking for them. We have also linked with the company that employs them and we assume we shall get them sooner than later,” he said.

Mr Hiwumbire however blamed the school administration for allowing school fees payments in cash instead of asking parents to directly pay it in the bank.