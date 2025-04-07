Security imposes curfew in Apaa amid renewed clashes

Security forces have imposed a curfew and prohibited the use and carrying of bows and arrows in two villages in Apaa, a contested area located at the border of Amuru and Adjumani districts.

Maj Gen Felix Busizoori, the commander of the Fourth Division, told the Monitor that the directive takes immediate effect.

“We have agreed to temporarily impose a curfew in Acholiber and Ofu villages because these are the areas where community mobilisation has been taking place,” he said in an interview at the weekend.

“We are also declaring that anyone seen moving with bows and arrows will be dealt with. While we acknowledge these are traditional tools, they are also lethal weapons,” he added. This directive follows a security meeting held on Thursday evening at the Fourth Infantry Division headquarters in Gulu City. “We have made resolutions that we will quickly implement. One of these is the arrest of all ringleaders who have been inciting people to attack other communities,” Maj Gen Busizoori said.

He noted that movement into and out of these areas has been banned until further notice. This action comes amid renewed violent conflicts between the Acholi and Madi communities in the area, which have reportedly resulted in one death, injuries to others, and the displacement of hundreds. “Over the past few days, we have seen a resurgence of criminal acts in Amuru and Adjumani districts, with the Acholi and Madi communities attacking each other. So far, we have lost one person, and several others have been injured,” Maj Gen Busizoori stated. The commander highlighted that land grabbers, who are non-natives of Acholi and Madi, have infiltrated the area. These individuals are allegedly instigating conflicts as they attempt to seize land and engage in illegal logging for charcoal production.

“The other issue fuelling conflicts in these communities is charcoal burning. This activity has attracted many people from different areas, including Burundi, Congo, and Sudan. These individuals are present in Apaa and Zoka,” Maj Gen Busizoori explained.

He elaborated: “They are further complicating the situation because some who initially came under the guise of cutting trees for charcoal have also become involved in land grabbing, which has exacerbated the problem.” Maj Gen Busizoori vowed to arrest all those involved in selling government land. “These individuals are escalating the issue by selling land that does not belong to them. While most of the land in Acholi is communal, some individuals have made it a habit to sell land illegally,” Maj Gen Busizoori asserted. Mr Joseph Mwesige, the police commander for the North West Nile Region, stated that security forces are moving to apprehend those facilitating and perpetrating the conflict for their gain. “We are informing the country and all those involved that they will be arrested and exposed because some are exploiting this Apaa conflict for their own benefit,” Mr Mwesige told journalists on Thursday.

Mr Peter Taban, the resident district commissioner for Adjumani, explained that security teams from both districts have united to ensure lasting peace in the area.

“We have now reached a common understanding where we will work together as a team to bring total peace to the Apaa area. Apaa comprises different villages, and unfortunately, when incidents occur in Zoka, Acholiber, Ofu, or California, they are all collectively referred to as being in Apaa,” Mr Taban clarified. He added: “Apaa itself is largely peaceful, but the outskirts, such as Omolokodi, are where these disturbances occur. Unfortunately, most of these challenges stem from land issues.” Mr Taban noted that the contested land measures about 1,000 acres and has historically been designated as a national forestry reserve, which belongs to the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA).

On April 2, hundreds of people fled their homes and sought refuge following renewed violence in several villages within Apaa Township. The displaced individuals, including women, children, infants, and men, are from the areas of Alok Ki Raa, Gaji, Te Beyo, Wee Yoo, and Lutoya. They have encamped in Acholiber and Gaji for safety. The unrest reportedly began last Sunday evening after a group of armed individuals stormed the area, setting 17 grass-thatched huts on fire and hacking 36-year-old Charles Ocitti Kalawinya.

Background

Apaa has been a long-standing epicentre of violent conflict between Adjumani and Amuru districts, as well as government agencies such as UWA, over the disputed land. Mr Wilson Acuma, a member of the Apaa Peace Committee, emphasised the need for interventions that will lead to lasting solutions to the ongoing conflict.