Security intercept over 100 Congolese refugees

Congolese nationals pictured at Bunagana border point as some started returning home after security officials said the situation had returned to normal. PHOTOS/ROBERT MUHEREZA

By  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • More than 11,000 Congolese crossed into Uganda on Monday following heavy fighting in North Kivu Province on Sunday night, according to UNHCR

Two buses carrying 104 Congolese refugees were yesterday morning intercepted by security operatives at Murugano security checkpoint in Kisoro District. The refugees were on their way to Kamwenge District.

