Security intercepts 24 children in suspected trafficking case at Uganda-DRC border

Security personnel in Nebbi District have this morning intercepted 24 children in a suspected case of child trafficking and arrested a 42-year-old Congolese national believed to be behind the operation.

The suspect, identified as John Bwona Oyirwoth, was intercepted on foot as he attempted to cross into Uganda from the Democratic Republic of Congo. According to security sources, he claimed he was transporting the children to Ocea Zone in Rhino Camp Refugee Settlement, located in Madi-Okollo District.

The group comprised 24 minors and two adults. Oyirwoth was arrested at the Customs border point after failing to produce valid travel documents or provide credible information about the destination and purpose of travel with the children.

Nebbi Resident District Commissioner (RDC) and head of security, Mr Robert Abak, confirmed the arrest, expressing concern over the increasing frequency of such incidents.

“We have been getting at least two vehicles of children crossing into the district weekly. This trend must be reversed, and those arrested must face the law,” Mr Abak said.

Suspect's account

In his statement to authorities, Oyirwoth said he hails from Jalusiga in DR Congo and was taking the children to Ocea Zone in Rhino Camp Refugee Settlement after they lost their parents in recent ethnic clashes between the Alur and Lendu communities.

“I came back to Jalusiga in DR Congo to get the children of my relatives whose parents were killed in an ethnic war between the Alur and Lendu communities,” Oyirwoth said.

However, Col Disanoa Laula, the Administrator of Military Affairs in Mahagi Territory, Eastern Ituri Province, DR Congo, said the arrest was a result of ongoing cooperation between Ugandan and Congolese authorities aimed at reducing cross-border crimes including child trafficking, robberies, and smuggling.



