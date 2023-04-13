Security kills notorious warrior in Kotido 

Joint security forces, the Police and Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF) on Thursday killed one of Karamoja's notorious warriors during an operation in Loputuk village, Odera Parish, Panyangara Sub County in Kotido District.

Maj Isaac Oware, the spokesperson of the third division, identified the deceased warrior as Tom Lopusi.

Maj Oware said security forces have for a while been trailing Lopusi after he was enlisted in Panyangara Anti Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) detach attack last year.

Mr Oware added that during the attack that the deceased warrior held in Panyangara, the UPDF lost an officer as he got out of his uniport to respond to gun fire that had wrecked the detach by Karimojong Jie warriors.

"A prison gun UG_ PRI 56 3689710-02102 with 18 rounds of live ammunition was recovered which was among the guns taken during the Moroto prison break incident in 2020," Maj Oware said.

In September 2020, 224 inmates escaped from Moroto Prison after overpowering warders and accessing the armory, where they made off with 15 guns and 480 bullets.

Mr Oware said the deceased warrior, suspected to be in his early thirties masterminded attacks on Panyangara and Lokomebu detaches and distabilised areas of Rikitae, including raids outside Kotido District.

His body has been taken to Kotido Health centre IV for Postmortem.

Mr Oware said, “We congratulate the security forces for the tactical efforts made so far and their commitment to degrade armed criminal elements and pacify Karamoja sub region.”