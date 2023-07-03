Security lax at markets and bus park amid terror alarm 

Security at crowd-pulling and other high-value places in Kampala had not upgraded security despite a weekend warning by the British government that a terrorist was in Uganda was “very likely”.

The travel advisory did not specify the target place or the group plotting the attack.

London warned British citizens in Uganda to keep away from crowded places and events such as sporting and religious congregations as well as popular hang-outs, government buildings and security facilities such as police stations.

Our on-the-spot checks, however, showed that guards at notable places were unaware of the terror alert and none had intensified either surveillance or upgraded checks.

Most conducted routine checks: guards running hand-held detectors on the body of guests and touching their pocket or bags whenever the device blipped.

Security guards at a supermarket at Lugoogo were found seated and chatting, occasionally checking some but not all vehicles.

One of them told this reporter that supervisors had, without giving reasons, instructed them not to search vehicles carrying diplomats distinguished by the CD … series number plating as well as ministers’ cars and army vehicles.

“… Some of the drivers do not stop to be searched and we just leave them to go,” one guard whose name we are withholding for the security of his job said, as a Black Mercedes Benz driver sped past the sentry.

At another popular super-market building on Yusuf Lule Road, which as well houses an upmarket restaurant, an officer in-charge of a police post said they were made aware of potential terror attacks three weeks ago, and had bolstered multi-agency deployment.

“We have different security agencies deployed … I cannot reveal … the specifics and nature of who is deployed,” the officer noted.

At a major shopping mall in the busy Kamwokya city suburb, police and private guards conducted elaborate searches, contrasting patrons walking in unchecked at a popular restaurant on the opposite side of the road.

Private security guards at a major shopping centre on Yusuf Lule Road did not check incoming vehicles or shoppers for the ten minutes our Reporter spent there, despite the security men and women claiming that they were on the alert.

The situation was no different from St Balikuddembe and Nakasero markets, the main central markets in Kampala, that each day pull record number of vendors and buyers.

A nearby shopping mall that houses dozens of shops and the Old Taxi Park, a transportation hub for thousands every day, did not reinforce security.

An officer at the terminal said he had no authority to speak to press when asked why security and safety measures had not been heightened in the wake of the UK terror alert.

In Bugoloobi, an upscale suburb, shoppers and revellers to a popular shopping mall were unchecked. A guard said they lacked under-vehicle search mirrors and hand-held detectors.

The guard who we cannot name for lack of authority to speak to the media, said they have no power to disarm the armed and refer anyone carrying firearms to police for onward handling.

UMA area

On a visit to Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) Show Grounds, hundreds ofworshippers who trooped in for a Sunday service were not checked on entry or exit, despite a police officer saying security at the place had been reinforced.

“This place is covered every day because of the number of people who come here and the businesses that are housed at the show grounds. This place is adequately covered,” the law enforcement official said, preferring not to be named for lack of authority to speak to the media.