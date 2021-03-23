Security link petrol station attacks to political groups

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

Security agencies have linked petrol bomb attacks on petrol stations and murder of women in the city suburbs to organised criminals whose intention is to secure political capital.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said two petrol stations in Gayaza, a major town in an Opposition stronghold, were targeted with petrol bombs causing damage on the facilities on Wednesday last week at around 1am.

Mr Enanga said they suspect the petrol bombs are linked to two other incidents where three women were found murdered and their bodies burnt in Nakulabye, a Kampala City suburb, 10 days ago, and a man found with an improvised explosive device in Lugazi, Buikwe District, two weeks ago.

“These aren’t ordinary incidents. It could be a pattern of organised crime. We really want to interest ourselves in these cases. We believe such attacks are aimed at undermining the prevailing peace and security in the country,” he said yesterday.

The government has been accused of exploiting incidents of suspected terrorism intelligence to crack down on political opponents.

Hundreds of people arrested after November 18 and 19 violent protests over the arrest of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, are still missing. President Museveni said they were participating in terrorism.

In last week’s petrol bomb incidents, police haven’t arrested any suspects to ably establish the motive.

In the case of the improvised explosive device recovered in Lugazi, police said the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence arrested one person, Daniel Kaliisa.

The IED device was allegedly found the day NUP leader Bobi Wine called for demonstrations to protest the rigging in the January General Election.

Since last year, Opposition leaders including Bobi Wine have been distancing themselves from use of armed violence to topple the government.

In June, police accused People Power group supporters (now National Unity Platform) of targeting government vehicles with petrol bombs and metallic objects, allegations the pressure group leaders denied.

Similar instances

In 2001, the government accused Dr Kizza Besigye, who was contesting for president, of establishing a rebel group, which led to arrests of his supporters and relatives.

The same happened to Dr Aggrey Kiyingi when he attempted to stand for president in 2011. He was accused of leading a rebel group that carried out terror incidents in Kampala City. Most of his supporters were arrested and jailed forcing Dr Kiyingi to abandon the presidential dream.

