Security looking for four govt officials feared killed by cattle rustlers

UPDF soldiers aboard a military tank during an operation to eliminate cattle rustlers in the Karamoja Sub-region on October 2021. PHOTO/STEVEN ARIONG
 

By  Steven Ariong

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Security in Karamoja has significantly deteriorated at the hands of deadly armed cattle rustlers that have recently killed over 40 people.

Authorities have dispatched joint police and army ground forces purposed to find at least four government officials feared killed by armed cattle rustlers in the Karamoja Sub-region.  

The four geologists from Uganda’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development were reportedly on duty in Rupa Sub-county in Moroto District on Monday.

"The ministry sent them to do mapping in Karamoja after the recently concluded airborne mineral survey. I was sent to Nakapiripirit District and my four colleagues went to Rupa but I received a phone call from community leaders that they landed in an ambush,” Mr Gerald Eneku, the Karamoja regional inspector of minerals told this reporter on Tuesday.

Related

ALSO READ: Rustlers resume cattle raids in Karamoja, 10 years later

Mr Eneku said he was now “desperately using the Global Position System (GPS) tracker to search for his counterparts who never returned on Monday.”

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces’ (UPDF) 3rd division commander Brig Joseph Balikudembe disclosed that some soldiers are now on ground to establish if the officials were killed.

"I don't have concrete information about that incident but we will communicate the findings later," he remarked.

ALSO READ: Suspected cattle rustlers kill LDU personnel in Karamoja

Security in Karamoja has significantly deteriorated at the hands of deadly armed cattle rustlers that have recently killed over 40 people.

Their resurgent attacks have steadily disrupted relative peace only achieved through successful disarmament enforced by government from 2003-2008.  

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.