Security loopholes exploited by thugs in mobile money attacks

The arrest of six people accused of being involved in the robbery of mobile money shops in Kassanda District and Nansana Municipality in Wakiso have enabled security agencies to uncover the gaps criminals have been exploiting to target their victims.

The six suspects are alleged to have participated in five robberies on mobile money shops, with the latest being in Kassanda that led to the shooting of Joseph Olaya, a police officer, who later succumbed to injuries.

A gun allegedly robbed from a police officer in Nsangi Township on May 29, which the suspects were allegedly using in the attacks, has also been recovered.

Police investigations indicate that the armed criminals have been exploiting the weakened security systems employed by mobile money and agent banking businesses to stage successful robberies.

According to police, most mobile money agents, who were victims of armed robberies, didn’t have private security guards and moved alone with huge sums of cash at awkward hours.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said mobile money agents who travel with cash at night are some of the major victims of robberies.

“This calls for vigilance, alteration of routine patterns, target hardening in form of guards and escort services, and a reduction or avoidance of late night movements,” Mr Enanga said.

Mr Tom Katamba, the chairperson of Kampala Mobile Money Dealers Association, said the impact of the coronavirus-induced lockdown has seen majority of the agents unable to meet the costs of running the businesses such as hiring security guards and safe rental premises.

“The lockdown really affected us because we are unable to hire a private security guard to protect mobile money shops. You would need Shs400,000 per month for guard services. Many of our agents don’t get that money in transaction commission from telecom companies and banks,” Mr Katamba said yesterday.

In 2019, police directed the deployment of private security guards at mobile money shops.

The police also provided escort services for the businesses transporting cash at lower fees, but many merchants don’t use them for fear that they attract attention from criminals.

Many mobile money agents have resorted to use of CCTV cameras at the shops to deter threats.

Mr Katamba said the tough economic situation has pushed many agents to the verandas because they can’t afford rent in buildings.