Security on high alert at Cecafa Women U-20 tournament

Police and the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) in Buikwe and Jinja districts have tightened security at the ongoing Cecafa Women Under-20 tournament at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.

The development comes in the wake of terrorist attacks that have left at least three people dead and scores injured.

During a joint press conference on Monday, Police from Ssezibwa and Kiira regions said threats by the Allied Democratic Front (ADF) among other insurgents might target the event that started over the weekend and ends on Tuesday next week.

The participating teams include the hosts (Uganda), whose participants are residing in Njeru municipality, Buikwe while participants for Burundi, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Eritrea and Djibouti are residing in Jinja City hotels.

Mr James Mubi, the Kiira Regional Police Spokesman, said all visiting teams are being accommodated in several hotels in Jinja City where the management has been briefed on restrictions and urged to report any suspicious persons.

“We are providing security for all visiting teams in the hotels in Jinja and escorting them to and from the FUFA technical centre. We are not taking advantage of calmness in the region as a free zone from terrorist threats, but for the safety of all Ugandans,” he said.

He added that the Police are working with the UPDF to ensure that the venue and teams’ accommodation premises are safe, while other public places like markets are being monitored.