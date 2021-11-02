Security on high alert at Cecafa Women U-20 tournament

Some of the teams taking part in Cecafa Women Under-20 tournament at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru, Uganda. Photo | Daily Monitor

By  Denis Edema

What you need to know:

  • During a joint press conference on Monday, Police from Ssezibwa and Kiira regions said threats by the Allied Democratic Front (ADF) among other insurgents might target the event that started over the weekend and ends on Tuesday next week.

Police and the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) in Buikwe and Jinja districts have tightened security at the ongoing Cecafa Women Under-20 tournament at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.

