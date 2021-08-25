Security on test after assailants kill 3 more people in one night in Masaka

By GERTRUDE MUTYABA More by this Author

Security officers in Masaka Sub Region are puzzled over how to end rampant murders in the area after three more people were killed Monday night.

The latest victims include; Mr Sulaiman Kakooza, 56, Tadeo Kiyimba, 50- both residents of Ssetaala Village and Kizza Nswa, a resident of Senya Village in Masaka City.

Another resident who narrowly survived assassination is Ronald Ssebyato, a son to Mr Vincent Ssewajje, the chairperson Setaala Village and is currently nursing injuries at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

Mr Ssewajje told Daily Monitor that his son was attacked while coming from Kabonera trading centre.

“He found a tall black man wearing boots. As they moved in the same direction, the assailant hit him on the head with an object he did not understand and he fell down,” Mr Ssewajje narrated.

However, he said his son fought with the assailant and overpowered him and escaped leaving his shoes behind.

He said they used to have a police post, but it was removed when the area was annexed by Masaka City last year.

Sunday night double murder

The Monday night incident came less than 24 hours after unknown assailants descended on two other villages -Kikungwe, Kabonera Sub County and Kyabbogo in Kkingo Sub County on Sunday and killed Mzee Diriisa Mukasa, 87 and catechist Richard Mbaziira, 61 respectively.

Last week; five murder cases were reported to police, four in Lwengo District and one in Lyantonde District.

The latest killings bring to 17– the number of people who have been murdered since machete-wielding thugs resumed attacks in the area on July 22.

On Tuesday morning, senior security officers led by the commander of Kasijjagirwa barracks Armoured Brigade, Brig Deus Sande rushed to the scene where the gruesome murders occurred and assured residents that security is going to be beefed up.

“The assailants seem to have a hidden agenda of attacking different villages, I only advise our people to become more vigilant as we also do our part,” Brig Sande said.

Brig Sande however said the pattern of killings is difficult to understand because those killed are not wealthy people and majority are elderly.

“We hope some people we have arrested so far will tell us their motive,” he added.

Not rebels

Brig Sande dismissed reports that the area is harbouring rebels, insisting that if they exist, they could have already attacked the army barracks he heads.

“These are just thugs and if we work together, we will wipe them out,” he said.

Sothern Regional Police Commander, Mr Paul Nkore urged village security teams to work closely with the police and army.

