Security probe rampant cases of poisoning in Bukedea

Security officers in Bukedea District are investigating the rampant deaths caused by suspected poisoning of food and drinks served to victims.

This comes barely two weeks after seven children in Komolo Village, Malera Sub-county, were allegedly poisoned by an unidentified person.

The latest incident, which saw two of the seven children die, occurred almost two years since the last case of poisoning was reported in the area.

Mr Samuel Elungat, the father of the victims, said the family is yet to overcome the tragedy.

“I don’t have family issues with anyone. I don’t know why they chose to kill my children,” Mr Elungat said.

Ms Sylvia Amutos, the mother of the children, said they will not seek revenge and that they are grateful to God for protecting the other five children.

The deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Charles Ichogor, during several community sensitisation meetings that have been held observed that the security has failed to arrest suspects due to lack of evidence.

Mr Ichogor said acts of poisoning have tainted the reputation of Bukedea .

Mr Moses Olemukan, the Bukedea District chairperson, said: “Cases of poisoning remain one of my nightmares that I have always loved to address.”

“To date, we are dumbfounded as to why this kind of barbaric culture is still persisting, irrespective of the combative approach in sensitisation,” he added.

In 2018, eight children perished in a similar poisoning spree in Kolir Sub-county and no police report has been made in regard to the incident.

In 2019, six children were poisoned in Kachede Village, Malera Sub-county, after eating a chapatti offered by a passer-by. Five children survived while one died.

According to Mr Samuel Richard Okinyom, the parish councillor, acts of poisoning still haunt the residents.

“In Bukedea people don’t easily accept offers of food and drinks for fear of being poisoned,” he said, adding “This bad history continues to frustrate hospitality business as travellers hardly stop in Bukedea town for food or snacks. ”

But Mr Ali Kakooza, the officer in-charge of Bukedea Central Police Station, said they have so far arrested one woman to help with investigations in the January 25, poisoning case after a mob attempted to lynch her.

He added that samples from the suspected poisoned children have been taken for forensic tests at the national laboratories in Entebbe.

“Investigations into this matter and other cases of poisoning are ongoing,” Mr Kakooza said.

Mr Mike Okwii, the councillor LC5 for Bukedea Sub-county, said collective vigilance and teamwork with security officers is need to fight the vice.

