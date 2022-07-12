Security probes 33 robbery roadblocks by men in military uniform

Joint security agencies are probing 33 robbery roadblocks mounted by men donned in army attires on various roads across the country in the last two months.

A number of people have reported incidents of robbery involving gunmen in army uniforms during night hours. Senior security sources have revealed that currently 33 robbery roadblocks have been erected majorly on three highways; Kampala-Mubende, Kampala-Masaka and Kampala-Gulu.

The sources say 21 out of the 33 criminal roadblocks have been erected on the stretch between Mityana and Mubende Districts. Security sources say the incidents are now being probed by the Crime Intelligence Directorate headed by Brig Gen Chris Damulira, Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) headed by Maj Gen James Birungi and CID under the leadership of Maj Tom Magambo.

In some of these robberies, it is reported that men dressed in army uniforms were as many as 13. But the majority of the robberies have reportedly been conducted by seven robbers. The guns used in these robberies have been described by victims who have managed to report as Light Machine Guns (LMG), Uzi Guns and Submachine Guns.

Places that have been cited to have registered more than one robberies include; Nsangi, Myanzi, Matugga, Kira Municipality, and Buloba. What is puzzling the security is that in some of these robberies, the criminals had double cabins seemingly for security forces but their number plates had been covered.

“If we are to give you the latest 999 mobile alerts you would be shocked. Just in less than two months, Mityana-Mubende stretch has had 21 robbery roadblocks by men in army uniforms. These guys are too professional. Even when they fire a bullet to scare their victims, they ensure the bullet casing is collected and taken,” a senior security source said.

Last week, Bukwo District Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Charles Robert Ogwang, was shot in Matugga along Bombo road. The public was quick to say he was a victim of the armed robberies mounted by men donned in military attires.

However, Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, has since said the preliminary investigations indicate Ogwang was a targeted victim. It was an act of assassination and he was shot at 26 times.

“It was at Kiryowa Cell, Kiryamuli Ward, Gombe Division, that the deceased was stopped by an armed group of strangers, and he parked aside. The attackers inquired whether he was Ogwang, and it is at this stage that he sensed danger and he told them that he was his driver. They removed his wallet and phone, which they checked. After establishing his true identity, the assailants fired several bullets at him from the passenger side,” states part of the victim’s account of the incident as narrated to Bombo Military Hospital official before his death.

Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, the army spokesperson said that the army was equally concerned about the robbery roadblocks mounted by men in military uniform. He explained that at an appropriate time they will tell the public about the strides the joint security operations will have made against the gangs.

“Very soon we shall tell the country about our findings,” he said in a telephone interview.