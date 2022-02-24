Prime

Security recovers desks stolen from govt school  

The recovered desks said to have been stolen from Odokomac Primary School, Apac Town, at Apac Municipal Council headquarters February 23, 2022. PHOTO/BILL OKETCH.

By  Bill Oketch  &  Santo Ojok

What you need to know:

  • The management of the government-aided school admitted to selling off the seats to raise funds to renovate a teacher’s house.

The Apac District security committee has recovered most desks that were stolen from Odokomac Primary School in Apac Municipality three days ago.
The Apac Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Emma Ngabirano, was alerted after 31 desks went missing on Monday.
Mr Ngabirano told Daily Monitor yesterday that after lengthy investigations, all the 31 desks were recovered from Mother Anna Nursery and Primary School, a private school located in Agulu Division in Apac Municipality.
However, the managers of Mother Anna Nursery and Primary School allegedly told the RDC that they bought the desks from Odokomac Primary School head teacher at Shs100,000 per desk.  

