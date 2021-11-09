Prime

Security release 12 people held in terror operations

Composite sketches of  Komamboga bomb suspects released by police on November 8, 2021

By  Andrew Bagala

  • At the weekend, the police said they arrested Yusuf Muwonge, the man they accuse to have been with Isaac Matovu, a suspected suicide bomber on the Swift Safaris Coaches last month.
  • In another development, Ms Annette Kiconco, a survivor in the Komamboga terror attack, who was discharged at National Referral Hospital, Mulago, when she still had fragments in her body, has been readmitted.

Security agencies have released 12 people who were arrested on allegations that they had links to the terror cell that carried out attacks in Kampala City and in a bus on Kampala-Masaka Road.
The 12 people, who have been in detention for weeks, have been found to have had no links or connection to the Allied Democratic Forces rebels that the government accuses of carrying out the terror attacks.

