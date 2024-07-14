Security shifts Bobi Wine's Bundibugyo rally venue amid concerns

Security authorities in Bundibugyo District have relocated the venue for National Unity Platform (NUP) president, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine's mobilisation rally, originally scheduled for Booma grounds in Bundibugyo town on Monday. The move aims to minimise disruption to local businesses and residents.

Mr Kyagulanyi and his team, cleared by security in Kampala to resume party mobilisation rallies under strict guidelines, will commence activities in Bundibugyo District on Monday.

Acting police commander of Bundibugyo, Mr Rogers Mangeni, explained that after a security committee meeting with NUP leaders, they opted to relocate the rally to Kirumya Catholic Church playground in Ntotoro sub-county for better coordination.

“We are collaborating closely with the NUP organising committee to ensure orderliness. We agreed to relocate the venue from the town center to Kirumya Catholic Church playground in Ntotoro sub-county, and we believe this arrangement will be suitable,” Mr Mangeni stated.

Kirumya Catholic Church playground is situated on the Fort Portal-Bundibugyo road, approximately 5 kilometers from Bundibugyo town. In contrast, Booma grounds are adjacent to Bundibugyo district local government offices.

However, Geoffrey Bwambale, Bundibugyo NUP chairperson, expressed frustration over security restrictions hindering local party activities. "Security forces have obstructed our efforts to mobilise through public system drives, radio announcements, and talk shows in Bundibugyo town ahead of our president's visit," he said.

"As a result, we are now relying heavily on social media to reach out to district residents, the people of Bundibugyo are doing everything possible to reach everyone and tell others that the people's president will be in Bundibugyo and will commission a new party office,” he added.