Security shoots dead suspected terrorist in city

By Andrew Bagala

Security agencies have gunned down a suspected armed terrorist during a raid in Kyebando, a Kampala City suburb.

Police identified the suspect as Hamid Nsubuga, who allegedly evaded arrest in Pader District during the burial of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Lt Gen Paul Lokech.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the suspect turned violent while the security personnel were arresting him, prompting them to shoot him dead.

“He was countered while on an assassination mission whose details we can’t reveal. A pistol, ammunition and other evidence of material value were recovered,” Commissioner of Police Enanga said yesterday.

On August 27, the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence paraded a man, whom they said had been arrested at Atimikica Guest House in Pader Town Council where he had booked along with another colleague, who is on the run.

The security agencies said the suspect had explosives and had intended to attack mourners at the burial of Lt Gen Lokech.

This is the fourth suspect alleged to be connected to terrorism, who has been shot dead by security agents.

In July, security agencies shot dead three suspects, who had been arrested in relation to the killing of Brenda Nantongo, the daughter of the Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Katumba Wamala, and his driver Haruna Kayondo on Kisota Road in Kisaasi, a Kampala suburb.

All the suspects were said to have resisted arrest or escaping before they were killed.

Their deaths were condemned by human rights activists and President Museveni.

The President promised an investigation into the matter.

Security agencies have accused the rebels of Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) of being behind the assassinations.

Last week, suspected ADF rebels were arrested in Rwanda on allegations of attempting to carry out terror attacks in buildings in Kigali Capital City to avenge the Rwanda armed forces mission in northern Mozambique, where many of their members are hiding.

