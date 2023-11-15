Security tightened at border with DRC 

Security has been beefed up at the border districts of Bundibugyo and Ntoroko to prevent Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels from crossing into Uganda.

The development follows a Sunday night attack by suspected ADF rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The incident, which occurred in Kichanga, Watalinga County inside DRC, approximately 20 kilometres from the Ugandan border in Bundibugyo, prompted an influx of Congolese refugees into Uganda.

As of midday yesterday, the number of refugees had risen to 1,202 from the 1,000 who arrived on Monday evening, according to the director of communication at the Uganda Red Cross, Ms Irene Nakasiita.

“Our volunteers are instructed to guide refugees to the designated transit centre, Bubukwanga Transit Camp in Bundibugyo District. Simultaneously, some refugees may still opt to use porous entry points. We have deployed our volunteers to various entry points to provide guidance and extend humanitarian assistance,” Ms Nakasita said.

She said of the 1,202 refugees who had crossed into Uganda, 293 are adults above 18 years (128 males and 165 females), 293 children aged zero to four (193 males and 200 females), and 516 children aged five to 17 years (275 males and 241 females).

Security operatives have since been deployed at all border points, including porous borders on River Lamia.

Lt Col Alex Bright, the Bundibugyo Resident District Commissioner, who doubles as head of security, said security personnel had been deployed at at the porous borders of Bundingoma, Busunga, Kachiri, Butoogho, and Kazoroho.

He added that they have established screening centres at Butoogho Primary School and Butoogho Caira Church of Uganda, which are also providing temporary shelter for refugees before their transfer to the Bubukwanga Transit Camp.

“We have implemented a significant deployment across the entire border, and as a result, the rebels have not made any attempts to approach our border points. The situation is currently calm; nevertheless, we urge the local community to collaborate with our security team and promptly report any individuals deemed suspicious to the authorities,” stated Lt Col Bright.

In Ntoroko District, Maj (rtd) Edward Jones Mugabirwe, the Resident District Commissioner, said: “We are mindful of the events from last December when ADF rebels infiltrated Ntoroko. Our UPDF soldiers have diligently secured all border points, and the local population is well informed about the developments in DRC. This time, rebels have no avenues to cross into Ntoroko through any porous borders.”

In a related development, the downpour in Bundibugyo District has caused the water levels in River Lamia to rise, which has in turn made it difficult for refugees to cross into Uganda.

Mr Francis Senyondo, the Bundibugyo District refugee focal person, said some refugees were hesitant to relocate to the transit camp, opting to stay with relatives in the community, but said they would be relocated for necessary humanitarian support.

“We are in the process of relocating individuals from Butoogho Primary School to the Bubukwanga Transit Camp, ensuring they receive the necessary humanitarian support. However, some refugees express reluctance, stating their preference to join relatives within the community,” he said.

A refugee, who was admitted at Bundibugyo Hospital, Ms Oliver Talia, said: “I heard gunfire from approximately 11pm to 3am. I was hiding in a bush, and realised I left my sister’s children at home. I went back to get them but found rebels on the way, who shot me in the leg. I am grateful to God and the dedicated doctors who are working tirelessly to save my life.”

Dr Richard Kamuhanda, the Bundibugyo Hospital administrator, confirmed the admission of one injured refugee and anticipated additional referrals from lower health facilities near the DRC border.

Background

This is not the first time refugees from eastern DRC have sought refuge in Bundibugyo District. In February last year, rebels from the ADF and Cooperative for Development of the Congo (CODECO) attacked various areas, resulting in casualties.

Since December last year, suspected ADF rebels have been terrorising the Ntoroko and Kasese districts, killing several people.

These include the December 13, 2022 attack on residents in Ntoroko District by suspected ADF rebels. One person, a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier, was killed in the attack.

On June 16, suspected ADF rebels killed 38 students of at Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School and six community members in Kasese District.

Last month, the rebels are alleged to have killed two people who were transporting onions to the Bwera border in Kasese, and on October 17, two tourists and their driver were killed inside Queen Elizabeth National Park.

In response to the attacks, the UPDF killed two suspected ADF rebels killed on Lake Edward in Kasese on October 31 while their commander, identified as Njovu, was captured.