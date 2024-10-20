Security uncovers new crime hotspot in Busia

Security authorities in Busia District have issued a warning to residents about a new murder hotspot along the Busia-Majanji Road in Buwambo Village, Masafu Town Council.

The area, located near a local stream flowing from Buwambo Village towards Syabo Village in Masaba Sub-county, has recently recorded two murders within a week.

The Busia Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Grace Kanuna, reported that the latest discovery of an unidentified man's body on Friday brings the total to two bodies found in the same location in just a week.

“On Friday morning, we discovered the body of an unidentified man, killed and dumped in the stream, marking this area as a dangerous spot,” he stated on Saturday, adding that they suspect the victim may have been involved in the lucrative gold trade.

He emphasised, “Security is taking these killings seriously and will conduct investigations to identify those responsible for these brutal acts.”

One resident speculated that the latest victim was a gold miner from Tira Town Council, returning from Mpano Village in Bulamba Parish, Namayingo Town Council, where gold was recently discovered.

“He is not known in this area, but we believe he was coming from the newly found goldmine in Namayingo District when he was attacked,” said the resident, who wished to remain anonymous.

Last week, reports indicated that hundreds of artisan gold miners and businessmen had flocked to Mpano Village, following a gold discovery made by a farmer planting bananas two weeks ago.

It was also revealed that miners from Tiira, Buhweju, Mubende, Karamoja, Northern Uganda, as well as from Rwanda, Kenya, and Tanzania, had descended on the area in search of the newly discovered precious metal.

In light of the recent murder, the Buwambo Village LC1 Chairman, Mr Zebulon Okuku, noted that there have been two murders and one attack on a resident who managed to escape, with reports of another person being killed and dumped in the area.

He described the latest victim, discovered by two women heading to their garden, as having a piece of cloth tied around his neck and visible torture marks on his body.

Ms Oliver Nalongo, one of the women who made the grim discovery, recounted how she first noticed a pair of shoes and a bag before stumbling upon the body as she approached the stream.

Mr Ahmed Musa, a resident, expressed concern, stating, “Having two people killed and one hospitalised after attacks in the same area is alarming for us.”

“Due to fear, residents have stopped moving around at night, as this location has become a hotspot for criminals to hide and ambush unsuspecting road users,” he added.

Ms Florence Apolot, a local trader, echoed these fears, stating that women in the area are particularly anxious about potential attacks from criminal gangs.