Security warns visitors on using motorcycles while traveling to Karamoja

By Steven Ariong More by this Author

The joint security force of police and the army has cautioned residents and others wishing to visit Karamoja to desist from using motorcycles to access the area.

The warning was issued by Karamoja Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Michael Longole, while addressing the media on Monday.

He said riding motorcycles through the lonely routes such as Moroto, Kotido, Moroto, Nakapiripirit, Moroto Nabulatuk should be avoided at this time when the disarmament exercise is taking place.

Mr Longole's call follows the continuous attacks on pedestrians riding on motorcycles especially on Moroto-Kotido road by the armed cattle rustlers.

Last week, Abrahama Lomongin, a 23-year-old resident of Napak District was shot dead by armed warriors at around 9am while riding a motorcycle heading to Kotido District.

"We are calling upon the general public not to move on motorcycles on some of these lonely roads of Karamoja because these warriors tend to take advantage when they see one or two persons and kill them,” he said.

The joint security force of police and the army has been battling with armed cattle rustlers since July 17, this year when the second phase of the disarmament exercise was launched.

Although some rustlers have responded to the peaceful handover of weapons, the majority have paid deaf ears.

Capt Edrine Mawanda, the UPDF 3rd division spokesperson said since they launched the second phase of disarmament, they have recovered 52 guns from the hands of Karamojong cattle rustlers through both voluntary and forceful means.

Capt Mawanda added that a total of 300 cattle rustlers have been arrested and they will be arraigned in court-martial to face charges of illegal possession of firearms, murder, and theft.