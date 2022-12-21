Seed school teachers go for a year without salary

Staff at Bukango Seed Secondary School in Bukomansimbi District have complained over the government’s delay to pay their salaries.

According to Mr Deo Kato, the acting head teacher, staff have not received salaries since January when the school officially opened.

“Our teachers are still teaching on a voluntary basis, they do not receive salaries. We do not have any government funding yet and we request the government to expedite the process of confirming these teachers and put them on the payroll,” Mr Kato told members of the Parliamentary Committee of Equal Opportunities, who visited the school on Monday.

He said when teachers told parents about their plight, the latter agreed to contribute some money towards their upkeep.

“We wrote to the Ministry of Education about the need to get funds to run the school, but we were promised that this will be effected next financial year (2023-2024),” Mr Kato said.

Mr Kato added that the science laboratories at the school lack equipment.

“The buildings are empty, we don’t have apparatuses, chemicals, and this makes teaching and learning of sciences very difficult. This is why we started with Senior One to Senior Three, but next year, we plan to add Senior Four,” he added.

The school has 27 teachers and six non-teaching staff.

Mr Godfrey Were, a member of the committee, demanded an explanation from Mr Peter Ruhweezi, the chief administrative officer (CAO).

“There is a lot the CAO has to explain, the RDC (resident district commissioner) needs to go on ground and do research because all seed schools were supposed to be handed over when they are fully equipped,” Mr Were said.

He advised the district leadership to use part of the wage bill to facilitate teachers at the school.

Bukomansimbi Deputy RDC, Mr Fred Kalema, said politicians in the area hijacked the management of the school, forcing the government to suspend funding.

“Different politicians claim they lobbied for the school and should decide on how it should be run. This confusion forced the government to pull out until such issues are resolved,” Mr Kalema said.

He said the land on which the seed school was constructed was offered by former Bukomansimbi North legislator Ruth Katushabe while the incumbent MP, Ms Christine Ndiwalana, claims she spearheaded the campaign to build the school in the area.

The committee chairperson, Ms Jane Bainomugisha, who also doubles as the Ibanda District Woman MP, said they would present the matter before Parliament.