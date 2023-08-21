Seek God’s intervention to get new Bishop, Luweero Christians told

The Caretaker Bishop of Luweero Diocese James William Ssebaggala has cautioned the Anglican faithful against siding with self-seeking individuals in the search for the 4th bishop of the diocese.

In his first sermon since taking over the office as Caretaker bishop held at the St Mark Cathedral, the seat of the Diocesan Secretariat on Sunday, August 20, Bishop Ssebaggala while quoting the Biblical scriptures noted that human endeavours without seeking the right answers from God have never yielded good fruit.

“Let the self-seeking politicians not mislead you to abandon prayer for your new bishop. It is true that we don’t have the bishop now but at the right time, God will pick the right choice among his people. God detests violence,” he told the faithful.

"The young people are at a crossroads. The self-seeking politicians engage you in protests even on matters that need prayer and Godly guidance. For the one month that I have spent in the Luweero area as Caretaker bishop, youth are the most manipulated group. Our prayer as Christians is for God to pick the right person as the new bishop of the Diocese. Our human efforts without God’s intervention are a fruitless venture," he added.

The Archbishop of the Province of the Church of Uganda, Rev Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu in July 2023 appointed a Caretaker bishop for Luweero Diocese when the office fell vacant after the retirement of Bishop Eridard Nsubuga Kironde on July 9, 2023.

This followed the revocation of the name of the 4th Bishop-elect Rev Can Godfrey Kasana by the House of Bishops on June 28 citing integrity issues against his personality.

A section of Christians sued the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda over the revoked consecration process of Rev Can Kasana. The case was filed at the High Court in Luweero. Archbishop Kaziimba through his lawyers Agaba Muhairwe & Co. Advocates recently filed his defence asking the Court to dismiss the case for lack of merits.

Mr Nicholas Musoke, the head of the Laity at Luteete Church of Uganda in Bamunanika Sub County reveals that the standoff that hit the Diocese when the House of Bishops rejected Rev Can Kasana created differences among Christians.