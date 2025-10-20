Seek higher academic qualifications, bishop urges priests

The Bishop of West Buganda Diocese, Gaster Nsereko, has urged priests to seek more knowledge and qualifications so that they are far ahead of their flocks.

Bishop Nsereko said many priests still rely on what they studied many years ago in theological schools, yet the Christians who attend church services have taken advantage of advancements in technology to learn many things.

"A priest is always expected to be ahead of the Christians in terms of knowledge acquisition. When you stand on the pulpit and preach to an audience that is more knowledgeable than you, you become an embarrassment to yourself and the Church. Let's add value to ourselves by acquiring more knowledge and qualifications," the bishop said in a message delivered by Ven. Canon Cranima Ssempebwa, the Provost of St. Paul Cathedral, Kako, on Sunday.

This was during a thanksgiving service for Rev. Samuel Matovu Mbogo and Ms Ruth Namuganga, who graduated in different disciplines from Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi, on Saturday.

Rev. Mbogo, the head teacher of Sembabule Church of Uganda Secondary School, graduated with a Master's in Education Management and Administration, while Ms Ruth Namuganga, a nurse at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing Science.

Eight years ago, the West Buganda Diocese unveiled a program where it started admitting and training people who possess diplomas or degrees into priesthood. Under this arrangement, Grace Bible College, a theological school at Kako Hill in Masaka City, phased out training priests on a certificate level and focused on training lay leaders.

All priests who want diplomas and degrees started enrolling at Namugongo Theological College or Uganda Christian University in Mukono.

To join the Anglican priesthood, one gets a calling, informs the parish priest and the Christians or the head of laity at the parish, who writes a recommendation to the diocesan leaders. The candidate then sits for oral and written interviews and is tasked to explain how they received the call to join the priesthood. When the panel is convinced, the candidate is sent to either Namugongo Theological College to start studies, especially for those on diploma or degree levels. Those at the certificate level are taken to the diocesan college, where they spend three years of study and are later ordained as priests.



