Selling district jobs sinking local govts

Although the Directorate of Ethics in the Office of the President says the country is stuck with the evil of offering government jobs in district for cash, some District Service Commission bosses have been suspended, arrested, and others charged before the courts of law.

District Service Commissions (DSC) across the country have come under fire for selling government jobs and frustrating service delivery to the grassroots.

A mini-survey conducted by Daily Monitor across the country shows the affected job applicants are being forced to pay huge sums of money to appear on the government shortlists, only to find their names excluded on the final lists. President Museveni last June ordered investigations into widespread allegations of corruption in DSCs across the country. Already, several officials in Mpigi, Gomba, Mukono and Jinja districts have been arrested by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, with some already charged in the courts of law. In Lango Sub-region, our survey reveals the government officials charge between Shs1m and Shs10m for the applicant to make it to the shortlist, depending on the job being applied for. Sadly, the price for the jobs advertised are not negotiable, some of the job seekers say.

Not guaranteed

In Alebtong District, for instance, a male job applicant, who preferred anonymity so as to speak freely about the vice, said he was asked to pay Shs2.5m in May last year for his sister, who had applied to be recruited as a primary school teacher. Mr David Kennedy Odongo, the district council chairperson, confirmed that the list of the successful job applicants disappeared between the DSC office and that of the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). “In April last year, dozens of Ugandans applied to fill staffing gaps in Alebtong District after the positions were advertised by the DSC. Indeed, the shortlisted applicants were interviewed and successful candidates identified,” Mr Odongo said. “Their particulars were supposed to be entered into the government payroll system before the end of the 2023/2024 fiscal year, which expired on June 30, 2024. But the list disappeared before it could be displayed on the notice board,” the district chairperson added.

The situation is not any different in Dokolo and Oyam districts. In Dokolo, some unscrupulous leaders are said to be reaching out to people who recently applied for jobs and were shortlisted to pay money before they can be called for the interviews. In Oyam, the DSC allegedly recruited and appointed three community development officers and two health assistants without following the set procedures by the Local Government Act. A concerned citizen, Mr Tommy Ogwal, on June 28, 2024, petitioned the CAO over the matter. He claimed there was no advertisement for the mentioned positions in any public gazettes calling for qualified Ugandans to apply and compete for the said jobs. Mr Ogwal also said no interviews were conducted.

Agago RDC fights back

To reverse these corrupt tendencies, Mr James Nabinson Kidega, the Agago Resident District Commissioner (RDC), recently ordered the suspension of the ongoing recruitment exercise for new civil servants, citing alleged nepotism, malice and corruption in the process. This newspaper has seen a copy of the March 25 letter addressed to the Agago DSC chairperson, in which Mr Kidega revealed that up to 54 unsuccessful applicants had petitioned him, citing irregularities in the recruitment process. Mr Kidega halted the exercise until the allegations against the Agago DSC were resolved. Among the 54 petitioners is Mr Kenneth Wokorach, a former Lord Resistance Army (LRA) combatant. He accused the commission of denying him the opportunity to be recruited on six different occasions in the last nine years. Mr Kidega said Wokorach claimed he had applied to be recruited as senior education assistant, but was unfairly left out. But Mr Cosmas Douglas Okech, the Agagao DSC chairperson, said he was not privy to the issues being raised by Mr Wokorach and declined any further comment on the matter.

Mr Wokorach was abducted as a young boy and was in LRA captivity for about five years before he eventually returned home and resumed school some 17 years ago.

Nearly a year ago, a whistle-blower accused the same commission of being incompetent and corrupt. In a two-page letter addressed to the Inspectorate of Government, the whistle-blower alleges that given the level of monetisation of the recruitment process in the district, it has become difficult to compete for the jobs available. He also wants the DSC to be barred from conducting any further recruitment exercises. The whistle-blower also alleges that two shortlisted applicants for the position of deputy head teacher were promoted by the same commission to the position of senior teaching assistants less than one year after each of them allegedly paid Shs1.8 million to the commission as a condition for them to be shortlisted.

Pressure on Kyotera DSC

In Kyotera, the DSC chairperson, Mr Patrick Kisekulo, is facing mounting pressure from the electorate to resign following allegations of soliciting bribes from job applicants. There have since surfaced audio recordings of the alleged transactions circulating on social media platforms involving some job applicants and some members of the Rakai DSC. But Mr Kisekulo dismissed the allegations in a telephone interview on Monday, saying he is being framed by political opponents.

“I have not received money from any job applicant. Maybe those are my opponents who want to blackmail me,” he said. This publication has learnt that both Mr Kisekulo and the DSC secretary, Mr Fred Michael Kaweesi, have since been summoned by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit to record statements on the allegations.

Burden of proof

The executive director of Kick Corruption Out of Uganda, Mr Robert Kakuru, said cases of DSCs failing to offer jobs to vulnerable applicants after they have paid money are common in the Kigezi Sub-region, although getting evidence to pin the culprits remains a challenge. “We normally register about 20 cases and those applying for jobs of parish chiefs and nurses are the most affected, they usually tell us they pay Shs3 million to the agents of the DSC members,” Mr Kakuru explained. He said since many complainants fail to adduce evidence, his institution usually helps them to act as whistle-blowers in cases handled by the Inspectorate of Government and the police. Rubanda RDC Eric Ssewandigi said cases of people complaining about members of the DSC are not common in his area, and they have registered only two cases. In one of the cases, Mr Ssewandigi says middlemen, who are not even known to the district authorities, allegedly conned job seekers and one of them was forced to refund Shs1.5m after he was arrested. “We appeal to the public to remain vigilant and report to us anybody demanding money from them in order to be given a government job,” Mr Ssewandigi warned.

Paying hefty sums for no jobs

Mr Collins Tusubiira, a resident of Sheema Municipality in Sheema District, said: “We have been reporting corruption in these DSCs. People are being asked to pay money ranging from Shs3m to Shs20m to get jobs. Some are given the jobs but others are duped.” Mr Lee Kakonge, the executive director of Western Ankole Civil Society, said unsuspecting job applicants pay money ranging from Shs1m to Shs10m, but many don’t get the jobs. “One of the reasons why people of Bushenyi District refused to vote the incumbents [in the recent National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries] here was because of the same issue. The people of Bushenyi understood this matter and took it upon themselves to discipline political leaders who were involved in selling jobs. “In my view, citizens should play their role in fighting this vice of selling jobs in whichever form it presents itself and the government should also support them because people are tired of paying money for jobs, which leads to having incompetent people in government,” he said.

Mr Sam Orikunda, the Sheema Deputy RDC, said: “It is true we have heard complaints about people paying money for jobs and as I speak, we have files at the police involving three people who allegedly solicited bribes from job applicants but never got the jobs. But the challenges with those cases, when someone reports to police, the accused goes behind and negotiates with the complainant and the person ends up losing interest.” Mr Godwin Muhumuza, the speaker of Ibanda District, said: "Recently, we got an imposter who had extorted Shs1m from a woman after assuring her that her son would get a job. The old woman came to me, claiming the district chairperson had taken money from her and refused to give her son the job. Good enough, we managed to get the imposter and the money was refunded.” Nevertheless, Mr Muhumuza confirmed that some civil servants are involved in the vice. “There are districts we know where you cannot get a job without bribing members of the DCS. That is why we are telling the government to come up with online advertisements, online applications and online interviews to avoid personal interaction with extortionists,” Mr Muhumuza added.

Arrests in Mukono, Rakai

Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi declined to comment on the issue, saying the Permanent Secretary in his ministry, Mr Ben Kumumanya, could comment more authoritatively on the matter. Mr Kumumanya said they have put in place several interventions to address the issues. "We organised an engagement for all chairpersons of DSCs and warned them against corruption. That is why we arrested the one from Rakai District. In Mukono, we arrested the DSC chairperson and the Speaker. We also went to Mpigi, Gomba, etc,” he said. Minister Magyezi said his office has since instructed DSCs to always indicate on the job adverts that the jobs are not for sale.

"The ministry issued a circular instructing district chairpersons to table a report before the council in case of any complaints so as to take appropriate actions, including suspending them given the fact that the commission is approved by the council,” he added. The Permanent Secretary in the Directorate for Ethics and Integrity, Office of the President, Mr Dunstan Balaba, said the country is stuck with the vice of selling jobs in the Local Governments. Mr Balaba, who was in Jinja city last month, said the problem of selling jobs has resulted in recruitment of unqualified people in the government, which has negatively impacted service delivery in some government departments. “The information I have is that some people are paying between Shs3m and Shs30m to get jobs in public service. If you have recruited a nurse who is not qualified and attends to a mother, and in the process the latter dies, the problem is with the person who recruited that person,” Mr Balaba said while meeting government leaders in Jinja City recently.

Kapelebyong suspends DSC

Mr Andrew Ntange, the Deputy RDC in-charge of Njeru Municipality in Buikwe District, said: “It is the public which is making this vice thrive. Let them report to the police and my office so that we can arrest those people selling jobs.” In the eastern district of Kapelebyong, the councillors have suspended the DSC for six months over allegations of corruption during the last two recruitment exercises. The district council chaired by Speaker Richard Okiru, in the motion that was moved by Dominic Aojan Obwapus last week, agreed to suspend the commission headed by Mr Herbert Otim over allegations of corruption and extortion.

Mr Richard Eyagu, the district councillor representing Kapelebyong Town Council, said some members of the DSC recruited agents who went around soliciting money from many job applicants. Mr Eyagu claimed that before the recent recruitment, the commission recruited more than 31 teachers with fake academic papers.

“When we went ahead to petition the Inspector General of Government, they later opened the case in court challenging the decision not to hand appointment letters to those recruited even when then CAO, Mr David Luboka, had declined,” Mr Eyagu claimed. He added that when the previous CAO was transferred, the teachers with alleged forged academic papers were given appointment letters. Mr Richard Okiru, the Kapelebyong District Speaker, said they expect the CAO to implement the decision taken by the district council. “The matters of bribes in the recruitment are serious, they have tainted the image of the district, and some soul-searching is needed,” the Speaker said. Mr Boniface Okwiir, one of the district councillors, said there are a number of court suits that the district is struggling to clear because of the incompetence of the DSC.

But Mr Otim said the district councillors didn’t apply the principle of natural justice after denying him the right to a fair hearing and response. “The issues of Kapelebyong started even before we started work, they branded us corrupt even before we could start work,” Mr Otim explained. He said the DSC came under pressure from the councillors to be offered slots for jobs, and when they declined, they started making wild allegations against members of the commission.

Mr Samuel Okello, a resident of Soroti City, said there is need to probe how workers are recruited across the country. “The prime minister's proposal to have the recruitment reverted back to the centre and the DSC disbanded is the best way to go,” he said.

Compiled by Al Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Hillary Twinamatsiko, Felix Ainebyoona, Rajab Mukombozi, Robert Muhereza, Denis Edema, Emmanuel Arineitwe, Tobbias Jolly Owiny, James Owich, Richard Kyanjo, Bill Oketch, Antonio Kalyango & Simon P Emwamu.







