Sembabule District procurement officer interdicted over misconduct

The Sembabule District Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Malik Mahaba has interdicted the district Senior Procurement Officer, Mr Geoffrey Tumuheirwe over alleged gross misconduct, threatening violence and acts of impunity.

"In the particular regard to the October 19, 2023 incident and the resultant police summons which you chose to ignore. I have decided in accordance with Section F-S(14) of the Uganda Public Service Standing Orders 2021 to interdict you from duty with immediate effect until further notice. This is to allow police investigations into the matter," the interdiction letter dated October 30 reads in part.

"While on interdiction, you will receive half of your basic salary and you should not leave Uganda without permission from a competent authority," it adds.

According to Mr Mahaba, Mr Tumuheirwe had become an habitual undisciplined officer and on November 21, 2013, the latter was seriously warned of gross misconduct, insubordination, and use of abusive and intimidating language.

“Records show that you abandoned duty with no clear reasons through a letter dated March 15, 2020. On March 15, 2021, you were accused of malpractice in the tendering process of Local Revenue collection for financial year 2020/2021,” Mr Mahaba said in the letter which was also copied to the permanent secretary ministry of local government, Ben Kumumanya.

“On September 9, 2021, following a recommendation by the district service commission, you were given a last warning against misconduct and acts of negligence in performance of your duties,” the interdiction letter further reads.

Mr Mahaba said he had given Mr Tumuheirwe 30 days to make a substantial written response to the cases of misconduct levelled against him and show cause why he shouldn’t be forwarded to the District Service Commission for further disciplinary proceedings.

Mr Tumuheirwe has also been ordered to hand over the office to his deputy, Ms Naome Birungi.

During a special district council sitting on October 25, councilors passed a resolution calling for Mr Tumuheirwe interdiction to allow investigations into his alleged misconduct.

In an open letter Mr Tumuheirwe wrote to the public defending himself on the allegations last week, he accused Mr Mahaba and the Sembabule District Chairman Mr Patrick Nkalubo of backing firms where they have interests to win tenders in the district.

But in response Mr Mahaba challenged Mr Tumuheirwe to adduce evidence pinning him.

“Let him (Tumuheirwe) table any documents in support of his allegations, that is outright blackmail,” he said.

Before the council resolved to interdict Mr Tumuheirwe, it's was reported that he had also assaulted Mr Mahaba and a case was opened at Sembabule Central Police Station.