Sembabule residents present 100-day demands to Bobi Wine

Residents in Sembabule District have laid out a series of demands to opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, calling for immediate action on healthcare shortages, impassable roads, soaring living costs, and governance reforms.

During a rally at Sembabule District playground on Tuesday, where Kyagulanyi was flanked by his wife, Barbie Itungo, speakers from various sub-counties outlined the community’s grievances.

“There are no drugs in health facilities like Sembabule Health Centre IV and Lwemiyaga Health Centre III,” said Moses Musisi, a resident of Sembabule Town.

He demanded that the challenge be addressed “immediately in 100 days of Bobi Wine getting power.”

Musisi noted that the district lacks a public hospital and the four existing health centre IVs are ill-equipped and understaffed.

Poor road infrastructure and high commodity prices also drew attention.

“Roads, especially feeder roads for transporting goods, are bad and need reconstruction,” Musisi added.

Denis Kankiriho, from Kawanda Village, highlighted the economic strain, asking, “How can you buy a bar of soap at Shs 6,000 and salt at Shs 2,000?”

Calls for constitutional and governance reforms were also prominent as resident Robert Sekyondwa urged a constitutional review to restore presidential term limits and age limits.

“Security is not for the president, it is for the nation. Peace is not lacking wars in the country but justice for all,” asserted Sekyondwa further explained.

On her part, Mawogola County legislator Gorreti Namugga flagged land grabbing as a persistent flashpoint saying:

“Land grabbing is in every corner of this district, where residents are being tortured by the rich,” she observed.

Fiscal accountability and human rights protection were emphasized by Simon Asiimwe of Kyabi township, who urged Kyagulanyi to address the “overtaxing people system” and ensure Parliament prioritizes the people over self-interest.

In response, Kyagulanyi, who has framed his campaign around the promise of a “New Uganda through a protest vote,” decried what he called “divide and rule” politics.

We are not driven by anger or malice, but by a manifesto—we want a New Uganda,” he said.

He criticized government spending, noting, that “a service worth just Shs 1 million shillings ends up costing a billion or even a trillion in public funds.”

Kyagulanyi pledged to promote unity and equitable service delivery.

“Don’t accept to be divided because of your tribes. Health services or roads benefit all people and nobody can ask you if you are a Muganda, Munyankole or Mukiga to offer you such services,” he told thousands at his rally.

Sembabule, a multilingual district with people of different tribes across 14 sub-counties and three councils, is part of Uganda’s cattle corridor, historically an NRM stronghold.

In the 2021 election, Kyagulanyi captured 42.03 percent of votes in Sembabule District, narrowing the gap with President Museveni.

From Sembabule, Kyagulanyi moved to Lyantonde District for another rally and was scheduled to continue his campaign in neighbouring Kazo and Kiruhura districts a day later.

The popstar-turned politician is among seven candidates officially nominated by the Electoral Commission to challenge President Museveni, who has ruled Uganda for nearly 40 years. Uganda will hold its General Election on January 15, 2026.

