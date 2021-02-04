Semi-candidate classes to resume on March 1

By Serestino Tusingwire More by this Author

President Yoweri Museveni has said that after clearly analyzing the Covid-19 situation in Uganda, the government have decided to allow learners in semi-candidate classes to resume studies on March 1, 2021.

“After carefully analysing the Covid-19 situation, we have now decided to open for the next candidate classes on March 1, 2021. These are Primary 6, Senior 3, and Senior 5,” he said on Thursday night.

The president urged learners and schools to observe the standard operating procedures as they wait for the vaccines which are scheduled to arrive in the country before the end of this month.

“We are putting much effort into getting the Covid-19 vaccine. We are preparing to start the vaccinations at the end of February or early March. We shall start with the health workers, security personnel, teachers, and then the elders,” Mr Museveni said.

“From April 6, after the candidate classes have gone away, we shall announce the detailed plan for the rest of the learners who are in the lower classes. We are organising this in a way that a group of students come and go away and then others also come in,” he added.

Mr Museveni said the universities and tertiary institutions will open in March in a staggered manner. He revealed that the academic year 2020 will end in July 2021.

The president said that they haven’t forgotten about other sectors that are still closed for instance bars, adding that these will be considered for opening when the country gets the vaccines.

“If we say 'bars open but serve from outside' this could be valid but these are drunkards, people who are not sober, will they follow that? I will feel much happier if we get a vaccine then things will be easy,” Mr Museveni said.

He appealed to Ugandans to continue following the health guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19.