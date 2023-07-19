Senegal’s Sall, Museveni discuss economy, security

President Museveni yesterday hosted his Senegal counterpart, Mr Macky Sall, at State House Entebbe with both heads of state calling for continued collaborations on a number of issues including economic, political, tourism and natural resources extraction and management.

President Sall, who is in Uganda for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Mr Museveni, thanked Ugandan president for his good leadership. He asserted that his visit was consistent with the traditional African hospitality. The Senegalese president was accompanied by a delegation consisting of ministers and other senior government officials.

President Museveni directed the responsible ministers in Uganda to initiate and finalise negotiations on all outstanding issues of common interest with emphasis on value addition and enhanced cooperation in the oil and gas sector, following the discovery of significant quantities in both countries.

“They also reaffirmed the strong historical relations based on political, economic, social and cultural ties that date back to the years of the struggle against colonialism in Africa, that binds the two countries,” a statement from State House said.

President Sall condemned the recent attack and killing of innocent students in Kasese and expressed his condolences to the parents, the community of Kasese and Ugandans in general.

“He expressed the need to continue with the fight against terrorism across the continent and thanked His Excellency President Yoweri Museveni for Uganda’s long-term contribution to the peace efforts on the continent,” the statement added.

The two presidents expressed concern that the level of bilateral cooperation was still low and that not much has been achieved since the last bilateral cooperation agreement that was signed in 1997.

“The two presidents expressed the need to work for the unity of Africa by eliminating Anglophone francophone divisions,” the State House communique said.