Senior city lawyer arrested over Shs773m theft

Police in Kampala are holding a senior lawyer on accusations of defrauding his clients of Shs773m.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, told Monitor.

yesterday that the money was a court award to 24 former employees of Uganda Breweries Ltd, whom the suspect was representing.

“We are investigating a case of obtaining money by false pretence against the lawyer. The file is already with the state attorney for legal advice and when it comes back, we shall arraign him in court,” he said.

The complainants [the former employees] are said to have filed a case at Central Police Station Kampala in December last year.

They were employees of Uganda Breweries Ltd under the sales department until April 29, 2014, when their positions were declared redundant and their employment terminated.

According to police preliminary investigations, the suspect represented the complainants in the High Court in 2014, where the court ruled in favour of Uganda Breweries Ltd in 2017.

However, the aggrieved employees, through the suspect, appealed the case in the Court of Appeal and in July 2022, the appellant court ruled in their favour and awarded each applicant Shs20m as general damages, and also awarded them costs of both the lower court and Court of Appeal.

A police officer familiar with the case told Monitor yesterday that according to a bank statement, Shs773m meant for the appellants was deposited to the suspect’s personal bank account on September 26, 2022, and the suspect withdrew all the money in three phases in about three days.