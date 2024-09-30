Senior four exams start on October 11- UNEB

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has released the time table for the 2024 national examinations.

The board’s executive director, Mr Daniel Odongo said on Monday that this will be the first time candidates will be examined under the new lower secondary curriculum (NLSC) for the award of the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE).

According to Mr Odongo, the briefing of senior four candidates, slated to sit for the UCE exams under both the new curriculum and transitional examinations commences on October 11, 2024.

The candidates will write their first examination paper on October 14 and will complete their examinations on November 15.

The briefing for primary leaving examination (PLE) candidates is slated on November 4 while Uganda advanced certificate of education (UACE) candidates will be briefed on 8th November respectively.

PLE candidates will write their papers on November 6 and 7 while UACE will write theirs starting November 11 to December 7.

UNEB officials pose with PLE, UCE and UACE time tables for this year at Uganda Media Centre on September 30, 2024. PHOTO/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA

“Unlike in the past when we had three sets of examinations, Uneb will this time round conduct four examinations; the UCE examinations based on the new curriculum and the UCR based on the old curriculum. Others are PLE and UACE,”Mr Odongo said.

According to Odongo, over 1.3 million candidates have registered for the four sets of examinations, an increase by 7.8 percent from last year’s candidature.