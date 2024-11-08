Senior Four leaver found dead in Bushenyi

A sudden and unexplained death has shaken Tandara village, Kyamugabo Parish, Ibaare Sub County in Bushenyi District, western Uganda after the death of a Senior Four leaver.

Denial Muhingo, a 22-year-old S.4 vacation student at Keinamo Senior Secondary School, was found dead in his room on November 7, 2024.

Greater Bushenyi Police Spokesperson Marcial Tumusiime confirmed the incident, saying investigations are underway, led by the Kashenyi Police Station.

"Our officers have started investigating the death of Denial Muhingo, which occurred on the night of November 6, 2024, at an unknown time," Mr Tumusiime stated.

According to Muhingo's grandmother, Angelina Kemigisha, 76, the deceased had dinner with her on November 6, then retired to his room approximately 20 feet away.

When Kemigisha didn't see her grandson the following morning, she got concerned. Upon checking his room, she found the door locked from the inside and, with the help of family members, broke in to discover Muhingo's lifeless body on his bed.

Kemigisha reported the incident to the police, who responded promptly to preserve the crime scene.

Notably, Muhingo had suffered from chronic headaches since age 15, which may have contributed to his sudden demise.

The police found Muhingo's body well-dressed, with no external injuries. However, several packets of painkillers, including Hedex, were discovered, indicating potential medication.