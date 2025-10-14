Senior Four student gives birth, returns to do her biology paper

A Senior Four student at Olila High School in Soroti City West, gave birth on Monday during her first Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) paper.

The 21-year-old experienced labour pains during her geography paper.

She was rushed to Soroti Health Centre III, where she gave birth to a baby girl before returning to do her biology paper in the afternoon.

"I thank God that He has relieved me from this pain and also managed to go back for my second paper and I hope to succeed," she said.

After completing her second paper, she returned to the facility at about 5:30pm to attend to her baby.

She explained that the pain was so sharp that she could not stand sitting for the first paper as she only wrote her name and random number then went to the health facility.

With a smile on her face, the student bravely said she will pass and hopes to be a doctor in future

Ms Joan Apolot, a midwife at Soroti Health Center III, confirmed that the girl arrived at the facility with due labour and gave birth to a baby girl at exactly 1:05pm weighing 1.9kgs.

"She gave birth normally with no tear or C-section," Ms Apolot said.

Ms Joyce Aguti, the mother of the student narrated that when she first heard the news of pregnancy in March, she cried in shock but gathered strength for her daughter saying she could not change what had already happened.



"My daughter disclosed to me that she had conceived, I cried but after gathering courage I told her not to abort the child,” Aguti said.

The student advises young girls to focus on their studies first and avoid temptations.



