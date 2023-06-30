Senior Four student killed in Sheema

Police in Sheema District are investigating circumstances under which a 17-year-old boy was killed in a physical fight with other men.

Police identified the deceased as Geoffrey Amanya, 17, a student of Busibo Secondary School and a resident of Micerere cell, Kyabandara ward in Sheema Municipality.

"The incident happened on Wednesday at around 12:00hrs, at Kanyamukondo cell, Kashozi ward, Kashozi division, Sheema municipality when deceased and his brother had taken coffee for sale at Kyanyamukondo trading centre," said Mr Marcial Tumusiime, the greater Bushenyi police spokesperson.

He added: “After reaching the factory, the deceased started loading the coffee in the machine by himself which annoyed the casual labourers who demanded to know why he was doing their work. The fighting ensued and one of the labourers hit the deceased with a big stick on the head.”

Mr Tumusiime said no arrests have already been made as the suspects are on the run.

The victim was then rushed to Bushenyi Medical Center in Kabwohe town where he received first aid before being referred to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital where he was pronounced dead on Friday.

According to the deceased’s brother, Mr Jordan Tumwesigye, he sustained a big wound on the head.