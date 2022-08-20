Senior Four student killed over Shs1000

A 19-year-old man in Tororo District has succumbed to internal injuries he sustained during a fight over Shs1000 he was demanding from a friend.

The deceased has been identified as Peter Othieno, a Senior Four student of Rubongi Army Secondary School in Tororo, and a resident of Kasoli village in the Eastern Division of Tororo Municipality.

The fight occurred Thursday afternoon when Othieno went to demand his Shs1000 from his friend identified as Dawson Mudecha, 26, who resides in the same village.

According to police reports, the suspect severely boxed and kicked Othieno on his lower abdomen leaving him unconscious.

The Bukedi South Region Police spokesperson, Mr Musa Mugwe, said that Othieno was rushed for emergency medical treatment at the Tororo General Hospital but breathed his last Friday morning.

“The friends rushed to the scene together with other neighbours only to find Othieno groaning in pain with blood oozing from the nose and the mouth,” he said.

Mr Mugwe said that the suspect has since been arrested and is in detention at Tororo Central Police Station, as investigations into the matter continue.

“It’s very sad to lose such a young person because of the misunderstanding arising from Shs1,000. This is a matter that they would have sorted out easily without engaging in a fight,” he said.