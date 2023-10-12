Senior lands officer arrested over double titling

Mr Robert Mbaziira, the Mukono District Senior Land Management Officer spent the night in the cells at Mukono Police Division headquarters on allegations of double titling of land in the area. He was picked up on the orders of the Lands State Minister, Sam Mayanja, on Wednesday evening at the district headquarters.

The Minister explained that Mbaziira has been implicated in land disputes involving double titling that have fueled conflicts in the land management system. These discrepancies have led to serious confrontations within the community, resulting in injuries and even loss of lives among competing claimants.

“I have heard enough about him, arrest him now to record a statement. I hear he is very rich and untouchable. I want the Resident District Commissioner and the Chief Administrative Officer to embark on the interdiction process and cancel his working contract,” Mayanja instructed.

In August this year, Mayanja temporarily closed the Mukono Zonal offices due to a lack of transparency and trust. He asked Doreen Tumushabe, the principal assistant secretary to step aside to pave way for investigations into deceit and malpractices and causing harm to people.

Tumushabe returned to her office a week later when it became evident that most of the irregularities were orchestrated by Mbaziira before many responsibilities at the district land office were transferred to the ministerial zonal office.

The minister believes that the district land officer failed to ensure compliance with national policies, strategies, programs, and guidelines regarding land, housing, and urban development within the district. Instead, it appeared that his actions favoured the affluent at the expense of the less fortunate. Police initially hesitated to execute the minister's order, treating it as a mere jest.

However, due to the loud demands from residents for immediate implementation of the order, Andrew Kawa, the OC Mukono Police Division, directed his subordinates to escort Mbaziira to the police station. Subsequently, Mayanja instructed the Commissioner of Lands to invalidate new land titles that were created where old ones existed and to investigate and apprehend all land officers involved in issuing these titles.

Mukono residents believe that land disputes can be resolved more effectively if compliance officers in various offices are willing to reject corrupt practices.

Ms Cotilda Nabuuso, an 81-year-old resident, informed the minister that she had been evicted from her house in Buziranjovu and had to resort to renting. She claimed that the land grabber was protected by armed individuals in police uniforms who threatened to shoot her and her family members if they pursued the matter.

The Diocesan Bishop for Mukono, Enos Kagodo, noted that land grabbers often masquerade in the colours of the ruling party (National Resistance Movement) and intimidate people on their land.

“They put on ‘T’ shirts for the NRM, others if not army officers claim to come from the State House with a lot of power to prevail over innocent citizens. Even when residents report to authorities, nothing is done to address the problem,” Bishop Kagodo noted.