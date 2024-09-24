Senior lawyer withdraws dismissal application in Shs4.1 billion war loss compensation case

A senior lawyer and former Uganda Law Society president accused of stealing over Shs4.1 billion meant for war loss compensation to Busoga Growers Cooperatives has withdrawn his applications that had sought to dismiss the case against him.

Mr John Matovu 62, of M/S Matovu & Matovu Advocates on September 24 withdrew his application in which he was seeking a stay of his criminal trial saying his right to liberty and the right to a fair hearing had been violated by the Anti-Corruption Court.

Mr Matovu had said that the charges against him are false and malicious only intended to tarnish his name. He has worked for over 33years.

When his application came up for hearing , Mr Joel Israel Kidandaire, the lawyer of Mr Matovu, told the court that he had instructions to withdraw his second application.

“The applicant is indisposed with an apology. We have equally put notice to the respondent by service of the notice of withdrawal accompanied by a letter and the same was received by the respondent on September 23, 2024.The said documents are equally filed in the court and he is requesting for a speedy and just trial upon the withdrawal,” Mr Kidandaire told court.

The trial Principal Magistrate, Abert Asiimwe, commended Mr Matovu and his counsel for withdrawing their application, deeming it an apt choice.

Mr Matovu is jointly charged with Mr Charles Basoga, 63, chairperson of Busoga Growers Cooperative, Mr James Muganza, 56, District Commercial Officer who is on bail and Mr Fred Makada, 55, of Makada & Makada Advocates who has since not appeared in court.

Prosecution states that between the year 2018 and 2023 in Kampala and Jinja districts being employed as a district commercial officer, Jinja District Local Government and chairperson of Basoga Growers Cooperative Union in abuse of authority of his employer, Mr Muganza did an arbitrary act, prejudicial to the interest of his employer to wit, received Shs250 million funds meant for war compensation to Busoga Growers Cooperative Union while Mr Basoga received over Shs 569million.

It is further alleged that Mr Muganza and Mr Basoga put the said money to their personal use knowing or having reason to believe that such act would cause financial loss to Busoga Growers Cooperative Union.

On the two counts of theft by agent that the two lawyers separately face, the prosecution states that while being entrusted as advocates for Busoga Growers Cooperative Union to pursue war loss compensation claim from government Mr Matovu between the year of 2018 and 2023 stole Shs4.1 billion while Mr Makada stole Shs1.2 billion funds meant for war loss compensation.