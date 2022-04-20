Senior MoH official demoted, fined Shs22.5m for using ‘Covid cars’ to ferry personal construction materials

A senior official at Ministry of Health has been demoted in work rank after he was found guilty of using government Covid-19 response cars to ferry personal construction materials.

Mr James Tukahirwa, a Senior Assistant Secretary/Transport Officer at ministry, who has had over 32 years of public service work experience, was convicted after he voluntarily pleaded guilty to the offence.

However, the new rank to which he was demoted was not indicted in the ruling delivered Wednesday.

Mr Tukahirwa was also ordered to pay a fine of Shs22.5 million under the Leadership Code Act, becoming the first conviction under the new Leadership Code Tribunal headed by Dr Roselyn Karugonjo-Segawa.

“In conclusion, taking into account the circumstances of this case and all the above, the tribunal rejects the respondent’s prayer to be warned or cautioned as punishment. We view such caution or warning as a too lenient and a mere slap on the wrist,” the tribunal ruled.

“The tribunal has however, taken into account the plea of guilty by the respondent which saved the tribunal’s time and resources , his remorsefulness, agreement to pay Shs22.5 million to make good the loss occasioned by his abuse of the government vehicles and the fact that he is a first offender with a 32-year public service record. For that, a demotion is appropriate in the circumstances,” they added.

The Shs22.5m fine will be deposited on the IGG asset recovery account with Bank of Uganda.

Mr Tukahirwa is said to have breached the Leadership Code when he used the ministry of health’s vehicles; UG 6945M and UG 6646 M for personal use.

The vehicles in question were meant to support the Covid-19 response team, however, Mr Tukahirwa said he thought they were part of the welfare scheme of the ministry.

He went ahead and used them to transport building and construction materials to his private sites in Kyegegwa, Kazo, Ntungamo districts and Munyonyo in Kampala.

The said vehicles, building materials and Shs28 million were seized by the IGG on December 14, 2021.

He pleaded guilty to the offense and was willing to pay a fine of Shs22.5m, a sum arrived at by both parties during the initial stages of hearing.

The Tribunal also ordered that the seized vehicles should be returned to the health ministry and the building materials be returned to Mr Tukahirwa.

The other members of the panel included; Mr Asuman Kiyingi, (deputy chairperson), Ms Jane Okelowange (member), Mr Didas Bakunzi Mufasha (member) and Ms Joyce Nalunga Birimumaaso (member).

The Leadership Code Tribunal plays a crucial role in the enforcement of the Leadership Code of Conduct and contributes to the fight against corruption.

The tribunal is mandated to hear and adjudicate breaches of the Leadership Code of Conduct by leaders and public officers filed by the Inspectorate of Government under the Leadership Code Act.

Such breaches include those relating to the declaration of income, assets, and or liabilities for example non-declaration, failure to submit declarations, false, incorrect and anticipatory declarations and late submissions of declarations.

Other breaches include: participation in prohibited contracts, accepting gifts for favours, failure to declare or dispose gifts in accordance with the act, failure to respond to a request from clarification from the Inspector General of Government, prohibited conduct and contracts, misuse of official information, illegitimate influence from offers of future employment, conflict of interest and abuse of public property, among others.



