Senior One, Five selection excercise ends today

Senior One and five selection exercise that kicked off on Tuesday this week, ends today (Saturday).

The selection exercise that will see over 2,000 schools across the country admit candidates who sat for the 2020 Primary Leaving Examinations(PLE) and Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) has seen top traditional schools hike cut-off points for both levels.

The Selection Committee chairperson, Mr Benson Kule on Friday said that the Ministry of Education will be able to establish how many students have been placed at the end of the exercise Saturday.

According to him, some of the 8,369 students who had not been selected after they applied to join Primary Teachers Colleges which were phased out, have been selected.

Meanwhile, Mr Kule said that in the future, the ministry will be selecting all learners online to ensure that all of them are placed.

The government is expected to select over 500,000 students in senior one and over 300,000 at the end of the exercise today.