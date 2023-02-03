Senior One selection: Service provider claims loss of 230 plates

Cliffet Catering Services, a Company contracted by the Ministry of Education and Sport to feed the over 1000 teachers selecting students at Lugogo UMA showground, is counting losses after losing at least 230 ceramic plates on the first day.

According to the assistant manager, Ms Christine Mugisha, they are not certain whether it is the teachers, Born Again Christians attending the Thursday Phaneero service, idlers or the exhibitors who stole the plates.

"We looked around every corner for the plates but we couldn't find them. We are yet to find out which group exactly stole our plates," she said.

Ms Mugisha added that since it was their first time to offer the service, it was difficult for them to distinguish the teachers who were supposed to be fed from other members of the public since they didn't have identification tags.

As a result, on Friday morning, all people who attempted to line up for breakfast but were not dressed like teachers or didn't seem like teachers were denied access.

This reporter learnt about the loss after one of the company employees only identified as Jane started chasing away some of the porters who had also joined the queue for breakfast.

"Don't serve those people, they are not teachers. They could be the ones who stole our plates yesterday. How can over 200 plates disappear like that?" she said.

When contacted, a Ministry of Education Official who claimed to have awarded the contract but declined to disclose his name laughed off the matter saying no teacher or a ministry staff can be held responsible for the loss because they are not responsible for the safety of plates.