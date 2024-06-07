Senior one student shot dead in Mt Elgon Park

A 15-year-old student has become the latest victim of hostility between community members around Mount Elgon National Park and Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) after he was allegedly shot dead by the park rangers while cutting grass for his family livestock.

Markos Kipsang, a senior one student at Kapkworos Secondary School and resident of Kawimbi Village, Kapkworos Sub County in Bukwo District was shot in the head at around 1 pm on Wednesday, the police spokesperson for Sipi region, Mr Fredrick Chesang told this publication on Thursday night.

UWA has been barring residents from the neighboring districts of Bukwo, Kween, Kapchorwa, Bududa, Bulambuli, Mbale, Sironko, and Namisindwa from the park to protect the wildlife.

At the time of the shooting, Kipsang was with a friend who reportedly escaped unhurt, according to police.

"It’s suspected that he was shot dead by UWA rangers. We have started investigating the matter to identify the suspect. They reported the incident to the area LC3 chairperson, James Sangayaya who informed the police. The police detectives rushed to the scene and recovered the body inside the park," Mr Chesang, said.

Police also recovered a sack of grass at the scene.

“If it’s true that it's the UWA ranger who killed that boy then it's bad. We expected them to arrest him instead of shooting him dead,” Mr Chasang said.

The community members held a peaceful demonstration in protest of the shooting.

"There has been a lot of wrangling between UWA and the community for grazing the animals in the park but this year we have not registered many cases," he said.



Kipsang’s body was taken to Bukwo hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Mr Sangayaya described the killing of an unarmed student as terrorism.

“I got the call that there was a certain body in the park. We rushed to the scene and the body was identified and we called the police,”Mr Sangayaya said.

When contacted, UWA’s chief warden of Mt. Elgon Conservation Area, Mr Samuel Amanya said he had not sanctioned any operation in the said area on Wednesday.

“The locals are accusing UWA rangers of having killed the boy but we didn’t have any operation in that area. None of my staff is committing themselves to have committed the crime. If we establish that the boy was shot by a ranger, he will face it as a person because I didn’t sanction any operation. We are open to investigations,” he said.

The Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Bukwo, Ms Bessie Modester Ajilong, said it’s not yet clear how the student was killed, although the information the security team obtained indicates that he left home on the morning to go and cut some grass in the park.

“The person who shot him will face the law,” she said.

Originally gazetted as a forest reserve in 1938 and later designated as a national park in 1993, Mount Elgon National Park covers Mbale, Namisindwa, Kapchorwa, Kween, Sironko, Bukwo, and Bududa districts.

However, there have been continued conflicts between UWA game rangers and the community around the park over alleged encroachments attributed to rapid population growth, settlement of the Sabiny people, and pressure on land. Enforcement operations to protect the park's borders often lead to violent encounters with locals.

Several people---community members and UWA rangers---have been reported dead or injured in the confrontations that usually turn violent.