Senior police officer arrested over burning mother to death

Police have arrested one of their senior officers on allegations of locking up his mother, the Deputy Director Uganda Nurses and Midwife Council, in a house and setting it on fire.

The Deputy Director Uganda Nurses and Midwife Council, Mageret Nyakuni Onzia, 66, died in a fire at her home in Bugonga, Entebbe Municipality in Wakiso District.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said the suspect, an Assistant Superintendent of Police who is a lawyer by profession, was found with a match box.

"We have detained the officer at Entebbe Police Station on charges of murder," Mr Owoyesigyire said.

The suspect was identified as ASP Edward Bua, 38.

Onzia’s body has been conveyed to the city mortuary at Mulago for a post mortem.

Mr Owoyesigyire said they are still investigating the motive of the arson.





