Senior police officer chaired plot to kill city lawyer, says Enanga

A senior police officer was at the center of the plot in a conspiracy to kill Kampala paralegal Ronnie Mukisa over $1 million (about Shs3.7 billion) in a hired murder scheme, it has been revealed.

In an update on the murder, police on Monday said the suspected killer alleged that Kampala Metropolitan North police deputy commander, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vincent Irama, chaired the meeting of Mukisa’s murder plot.

Police previously told this publication that they had detained him as one of four key suspects highly linked to the overnight May 30 brutal slaying.

“The facts gathered indicate that the victim and two of the suspects, Robert Karedou and his wife Brenda Nalwoga knew each other. However, they developed a business conflict where they claim the victim had swindled over $1 million from them,” police spokesperson Fred Enanga disclosed.

“The two (Karedou and Nalwoga) contacted a friend in the police, SP Irama and together, they hired Cpl Max Anyuse as a hit man,” he added.

According to police, a task team of investigators and intelligence worked together for 11 days to build a chain connecting the 4 suspects.

“They first arrested the 3 suspects of Karedou, his wife Nalwoga and Cpl Anyuse, from their home in Kasana LC I Kulambiro. An immediate search led to the recovery of two AK 47 magazines with 52 rounds of ammunition, military uniforms among others,” Enanga said.

According to police, alleged manslayer Cpl Anyuse called Nalwoga on May 30 to deliver information that he had “accomplished the mission to kill Mukisa who he shot four times as he (Mukisa) moved to close the main gate.”

“He shot within two intervals, killing Mukisa instantly. He got away on a waiting motorcycle,” Enanga said of Cpl Anyuse who trailed his dark blue Subaru driving victim, up to his home turned crime scene in Kitoko-Birongo, Ndejje Division.

Ronnie Mukisa, 45, was shot and killed at his home in Makindye Sebagabo, Wakiso District on May 30, 2023. PHOTO/ COURTESY

However, Enanga observed that the detained plot executioner has since back-peddled in what he told investigators.

“Although in our earlier interrogation, Cpl Anyuse admitted to having shot the victim using a gun supplied by SP Irama, he has now back tracked and led the task team to the killer weapon that he deserted with from the DR Congo,” he said.

The gun was found wrapped in a polythene bag and hidden behind the boys’ quarters at rented apartments in Kitiko-Birongo, per police accounts elaborating the arrest of SP Irama from Kawempe police station.

“A search at his known premises led to the recovery of a pistol (official) and an AK 47 rifle with 30 bullets. Two bullets had been newly replaced. The guns and bullets recovered have been submitted to the ballistics expert for further forensic examination,” Enanga explained.

Handout image shared by police on June 12, 2023 shows some of the suspects with what police described as a "killer gun" at an undisclosed location in Uganda. PHOTO/COURTESY

Now, police say an additional suspected killer weapon recovered on June 12, 2023 is also going to be subjected to the ballistics expert.

The police spokesperson confirmed that the 4 suspects are due to be charged to court for murder and related conspiracies.

“We would like to assure the family of the deceased and the public that our investigators are working tirelessly to arrest the few remaining culprits,” Enanga noted in a statement.

On Monday joint security forces strongly condemned the brutal murder of Mukisa castigating “the actions of the two officers who instead of protecting the lives of Ugandans, willfully took the desire to take another humans life for money.”

“There is no place for such kind of gross indiscipline, barbaric and aggressive behavior in the forces. The actions of the officers are regrettable and not representative of the two disciplined forces (police, UPDF),” Enanga emphasized.